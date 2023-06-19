Russian Supreme Court chairman hands over Putin’s message to Vietnamese president

HANOI, June 19. /TASS/. Chairman of Russia’s Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev, who is on a visit to Vietnam, delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s to his Vietnamese counterpart, Vo Van Thuong, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported on Monday.

According to the Russian Supreme Court chairman, the Russian president stressed in his message that the traditional friendship with Vietnam is one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities. Russia stands for closer cooperation with Vietnam in all spheres. Amid the difficult international situation, the two countries should develop cooperation in such areas as oil and gas, the economy, investment, agriculture, as well as ties between the countries’ judicial bodies, the message says.

The Vietnamese president thanked Lebedev for handing over the message and stressed the importance of the further development of relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the context of the current difficult global and regional situation.