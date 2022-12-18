Putin calls Argentinian president to congratulate on his country’s win at FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called his Argentinian counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, to congratulate him on the Argentinian national team’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin has just spoken over the phone with Argentinian President [Alberto] Fernandez and warmly congratulated him on Argentina’s winning the FIFA World Cup," he said.

Argentina grabbed its third FIFA World Cup trophy after defeating France in penalty kicks on Sunday. The score was 3-3 after the normal play-time and an added time. The goals were scored by Lionel Messi (in the 23rd and 108th minutes) and Angel Di Maria (36th minute) for Argentina and Kylian Mbappe (80th, 81st, 118th minutes) for France. Argentina finally clinched the match 4-2 after penalty kicks.