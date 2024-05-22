Over 7,600 technologies collected at National Technology Initiative Platform

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. More than 7,600 various technologies have been collected at Russia’s National Technology Initiative (NTI) Platform, which may be used for the formation of sectors, jointly with BRICS countries in particular, a special presidential envoy for digital and technological development, Director General of the NTI Platform Dmitry Peskov said.

"The implementation of the National technological initiative is virtually entering a new stage now. Huge groundwork has been laid with over 7,600 various technologies [collected]. We have the potential for using those developments that have been created for a great number of programs for the formation of sectors, from energy to medicine. We will actively develop them," he said.

Other countries are interested in those technological developments, which is why methodology has been created for jointly developing technological sovereignty, Peskov said, adding that the plan is to set up a separate working group within the BRICS Business council to support the methodology at the level of businessmen.