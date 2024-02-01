Russian servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity return to Moscow

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. A group of Russian servicemen, freed from captivity in Ukraine, have arrived in Moscow, the Zvezda television channel said.

On its official Telegram channel, Zvezda published video footage of a Russian military transport plane’s arrival.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Russia and Ukraine had exchanged 195 POWs on each side with the mediation of the UAE. In the meantime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukrainian POWs outnumber Russian ones about ten to one.