MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. /TASS/. The number of those wounded in Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk has increased to 25, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

DPR’s head Denis Pushilin said earlier that 25 civilians had been killed and 20 had been wounded in the shelling attack.

"As of 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT), the death of twenty-five civilians has been confirmed. Twenty-five civilians, including a boy and a girl born in 2007, received various wounds," it said, adding that eight buildings, including a shopping moll and two multi-apartment houses, were damaged.

"The enemy conducted fire simultaneously from two artillery systems of the 152mm and 155mm caliber from its positions near the settlement of Alexanndropol in the zone of responsibility of the 79th assault brigade," the mission added.

A market in Donetsk came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops on Sunday. Shortly after the attack, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk would be discussed at a Russia-requested meeting of the UN Security Council.