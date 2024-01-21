18 people hospitalized after being wounded in Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Eighteen people, including two children, were taken to hospitals after being wounded in Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk, the Russian health ministry said,

"Medics hospitalized 18 Donetsk residents, including two children, who were wounded as a result on Ukraine’s strike on a market in the city’s Kirovsky district on the morning of January 21. Two people received outpatient assistance," it said.

According to the ministry, one of the two hospitalized children is in a serious condition. The majority of the hospitalized adults are in grave conditions.

A market in Donetsk came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops on Sunday. According to head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian troops used 152mm and 155mm artillery systems. As a result, twenty-five people were killed and twenty more were wounded. Shortly after the strike, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk would be discussed at a Russia-requested meeting of the UN Security Council.