Ukraine’s strikes on Donetsk to be discussed by UNSC - foreign ministry spokeswoman

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk and the West’s involvement in it will be discussed during the United Nations Security Council events, which will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The inhuman strikes on civilian facilities in Donetsk targeting people and the involvement of Western, allegedly civilized, countries, which send mercenaries who are fighting on the part of the Kiev regime against civilians - these things will be discussed by the UN Security Council meeting, which will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," she told the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Soloviov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"Well, the Russia delegation is leaving for New York," she added.

She told TASS earlier that Lavrov planned to visit New York to take part in the UN Security Council debates on the Middle East and in a meeting on Ukraine.

Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday that these events would take place from January 22 through 24. The meeting on the Middle East is expected to continue the discussion of potential ways out of the large-scale crisis in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. As for the Ukrainian crisis, according to the spokeswoman, Moscow considers this meeting "as a good opportunity to once again inform the world community about Russia’s position," including on political and diplomatic ways of settling the conflict with due account of "Russia’s legitimate security interests.".