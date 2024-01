MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Several settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine were attacked by Ukrainian kamikaze drones, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Several settlements in the Sheebekino district came under an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces with the use of kamikaze drones. No one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, an earth-moving machine and a passenger car were destroyed in the villages of Balki and Terezovka.