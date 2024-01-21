Ukraine’s terror attacks reveal Kiev’s lack of will to settle conflict - foreign ministry

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s terror attacks, in particular Sunday’s missile strike on Donetsk, show that the Kiev regime has no will to settle the conflict, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"The Kiev regime’s terror attacks vividly demonstrate that it has no political will for peace and the settlement of the conflict by diplomatic means," the ministry said. "The need for attaining all the goals and tasks of the special military operation is obvious. No threats to security and acts of terrorism must not come from the territory of Ukraine.".