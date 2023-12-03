Over 40 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day

DONETSK, December 3. /TASS/. As many as 41 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Sunday, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin said.

"In all, 41 shelling attacks by the enemy were reported. As many as 124 rounds, including cluster munitions, were fired from 152mm and 155mm artillery systems. Ukrainian troops also used unmanned aerial vehicles. Coming under fire were Donetsk, Makeyevka, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, nine civilians, including a 17-year-old boy and a 14-yearr-old girls, were wounded. Eleven residential houses and four civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in Donetsk and Gorlovka.