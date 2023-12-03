Another group of Russians crosses from Gaza into Egypt — ministry

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. A group of 133 Russians and their family members left the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry said.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s task force in Egypt continues work to receive people leaving through the Rafah checkpoint. Another 133 Russian nationals and their family members have crossed the checkpoint," the ministry said.

The ministry said the evacuated people have been accommodated in the task force headquarters in Cairo, where Russian rescuers, psychologists and doctors provide them with all the necessary medical and psychological assistance, with food and water, and help them go through the necessary paperwork.

"After they complete all the paperwork, Russian Emergency Situations Ministry’s aircraft will deliver the evacuees to Moscow," the ministry said.

On Saturday, the Russian Federation's mission to the Palestinian National Authority said that the evacuation of Russian nationals and their family members from the Gaza Strip had been resumed. The evacuation is taking place amid renewed hostilities.

Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft have made eight flights to carry Russians that left the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, since the evacuation operation started. The ministry airlifted 761 people, including 360 children, to the Russia since then.