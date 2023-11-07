{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin praises SCO potential, says Russia has great expectations about it

In his opinion, the SCO attracts with its focus on creation and multifaceted cooperation, mutual consideration of interests, equality, openness, and respect for cultural and civilizational diversity

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia has great expectations with regard to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which has a mighty potential and differs from "the narrow-block structures" of the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview to the country’s Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, published on Wednesday.

"We have great expectations for the SCO, which brings together 26 states, since this structure has a strong consolidated political and economic capacity and covers a geographical area extending from South and Southeast Asia to the Middle East and Europe," Putin said.

In his opinion, the SCO attracts with its focus on creation and multifaceted cooperation, mutual consideration of interests, equality, openness, and respect for cultural and civilizational diversity.

"This compares favorably our organization with the "narrow-block" structures with the small number of chosen participants that are promoted by the Western countries," Putin said.

Foreign policyVladimir PutinSCO
