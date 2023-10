GENICHESK, October 22. /TASS/. Units of the Dnepr Group have thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to debark near a railroad bridge close to Kherson, with 20 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated, a representative of the region’s operative services told reporters.

"The enemy’s attempt to debark near a small railroad bridge has been thwarted. As a result of fire damage four boats and 20 soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces were eliminated," he said.