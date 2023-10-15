Russia air defense means destroy twenty Ukrainian drones — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Kiev attempted to attack facilities on the Russian territory by 27 drones, with twenty of them destroyed by air defense systems, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"An attempt of the Kiev regime to make a terrorist attack by fixed-wing type drones against facilities in the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented this night. Air defense systems on duty intercepted 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 18 over the Kursk Region and 2 over the Belgorod [Region] destroyed in the air," the ministry said.

A Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod Region, the ministry informed earlier.