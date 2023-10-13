Russia hopes for fair assessment from OPCW on new data on incidents in Ukraine

HAGUE, October 13. /TASS/. Russia expects experts of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to make a fair assessment of the new evidence they received about poisoning incidents in Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin told a TASS correspondent.

On October 6, the diplomat met with OPCW Director General Fernando Arias and presented him with evidence of the use of banned substances by Ukrainian nationalists. "This information has the OPCW's 'specially protected' tag," he noted. "This is to prevent any manipulation, political pressure, possible provocative maneuvers around the incidents. The Director General accepted this information from us. He assured us that it will be thoroughly studied and analyzed. We count on the objective and professional approach of the experts of the OPCW Technical Secretariat.".