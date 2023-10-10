PREVIEW: Putin to discuss situation in Middle East with Iraqi Prime Minister

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks in the Kremlin with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, who is arriving in Moscow on an official visit.

During the meeting, the sides plan to discuss the development of multi-faceted Russian-Iraqi cooperation, as well as current issues on the international agenda, first of all the situation in the Middle East.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported earlier that in addition to the talks, Putin and Al Sudani are scheduled to meet in the format of a working breakfast.

In addition, within the framework of his visit to Moscow, the Iraqi Prime Minister will attend the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum, which will be held on Wednesday. The event will also be attended by the Russian leader.

Putin earlier said that the Russian side welcomes the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister, considers it timely and has no doubts about its productivity.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, he pointed out that Moscow and Baghdad have maintained the closest, most intimate and trusting relations for many decades. According to the head of state, Russia seeks a situation of stability in Iraq, which would be the basis for the development of economic and social spheres in the country.

The Russian leader noted that Iraq and Russia have many issues of mutual interest, especially in the field of energy. The issue of developing economic cooperation, as well as issues related to regional security and security in Iraq itself, will be discussed during the president’s meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister.

The upcoming talks will be the first meeting between Putin and Al Sudani. The previously planned visit and talks will take place against the backdrop of the escalating situation in the Middle East.