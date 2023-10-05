Europe introduced sanctions against Russia involuntarily — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Europe introduced sanctions against Russia involuntarily, following its American sovereign, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Europe immediately had to follow its [American] sovereign and follow its policy, moving to the policy of sanctions and restrictions in relations with Russia. It had to do so, understanding that this is harmful for it. Now [it] buys all the energy resources, a significant portion of them, in the US and paying 30% more. They introduced restrictions against Russian oil, and what is the result? It is not as obvious as for gas but the result is the same: they reduced the number of suppliers and started buying <…> at more expensive prices," the Russian leader said.

Competitiveness of the European economy declined in connection with that and increased with their main competitors in economic terms - the United States, and also in Asian countries, to which Russia started selling oil with discount, Putin added.