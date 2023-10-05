Putin describes NATO as US foreign policy tool

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. NATO is a US foreign policy tool, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"NATO is first and foremost a US foreign policy tool," he pointed out.

"They escalated the conflict in Ukraine to a hot phase, united their allies and satellites around them, demanding they take measures against Russia, and they did so. The US immediately took economic advantage of the situation, forcing its expensive energy on others and making decisions aimed at increasing the attractiveness of its economy and markets. That’s a fact," the Russian president emphasized.

Putin noted that many industrial enterprises in Europe, particularly in Germany, had decided to move to the US. "This is the end result of this chain," he stressed. "I know for sure that many in Europe aren’t happy about this; they can see what’s happening and they realize what’s going on but they can’t do anything. Even European elites don’t seem to be ready to fight for their interests; they are simply unable to do so as their economic dependence is huge," the head of state added.

Putin believes the situation will gradually balance out. "In my view, the US is also making a big strategic mistake. It is putting pressure on its allies and consequently, some start saying: look, the [far-right] Alternative for Germany party is rearing its head. Well, they will certainly rear their head because no member of the ruling elite is fighting for Germany’s interests; that’s why this is happening," Putin maintained.

When speaking about Ukraine’s wish to join the European Union, the Russian president said: "If the Europeans are willing to accept them, they are free to do so.".