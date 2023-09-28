Russia’s Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform scheduled flights

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Amur Long-Range Aviation Formation have performed scheduled flights, the Russian Defense Ministry said .

"Scheduled flights of Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers [have been] carried out in Amur Long-Range Aviation Formation," the ministry said on Thursday.

As crews performed flight tasks, they practiced piloting techniques in daylight and at night, the defense ministry added. In addition, engineering and technical personnel practiced elements of preparing aircraft for flight in conditions characteristic of a sharply continental climate under the influence of high atmospheric pressure and air humidity.

Along with experienced crews, young pilots from among the graduates of the 2022 flight and navigational schools were involved in piloting and navigation.