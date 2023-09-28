Ukrainian drone shot down above southwest Russia’s Belgorod Region — ministry

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Another Ukrainian drone on a mission to attack facilities in Russia was shot down by Russian air defenses above the southwestern Russian Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Kiev regime’s yet another attempt to carry out a terror attack on the Russian territory was foiled at around 9:00 p.m. on September 28," the ministry said.

"On-duty air defense units intercepted a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle above the Belgorod Region," it said.