Western policies aim at undermining OCSE functions — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Western community in the OSCE is aiming its policies at undermining the functions of this organization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"We see the Western community within this organization pursuing a destructive policy aimed, as a matter of fact, at a complete dysfunction of the OSCE," she said.

Zakharova also said any violation of the rights of Russia and Belarus as members of the OSCE undermines the foundation of the organization.

Earlier, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that meetings of foreign ministers of the OSCE countries should be held with the participation of all members of the organization, including the foreign ministers of Russia and Belarus.

"Russia and Belarus are full OSCE members, and any infringement of our countries' rights is illegal and ruins the very foundation and essence of this organization," Zakharova said, commenting on Schallenberg's statement.

She said Schallenberg's statement is breakthrough for the Western paradigm.

"It's like repeating that two times two is four, but apparently even this is a breakthrough for the Western paradigm," the diplomat said.