Two drones shot down over Russia’s Oryol Region — governor

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Two drones targeting fuel and energy facilities in central Russia’s Oryol Region were downed by air defense forces this night, Governor Andrey Klychkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"This night, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that attempted to attack fuel and energy facilities were downed in the Oryol Region," the governor said.

Neither damage nor casualties were reported, he added, citing preliminary information. Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses had destroyed 19 Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea and the Republic of Crimea, with three more drones being downed over the Kursk, Belgorod and Oryol regions.