Russian defense industry should focus on meeting needs of special operation — Putin

IZHEVSK, September 19. /TASS/. The strategic objective of the Russian defense industry is to provide timely and comprehensive supplies to troops conducting the special military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Industry Commission.

"Today, as the first order of business, we will analyze whether this year's deliveries of the most needed weapons, military and special equipment were on schedule, as well as identify priority tasks for 2024. The issue is extremely important, urgent and directly related to the accomplishment of the strategic objective: the timely and comprehensive supplies for troops participating in the special military operation," the president stated.

He said a working group of the Defense Industry Commission and the cabinet’s Coordination Council regularly monitor the schedule of deliveries and resolve any arising challenges.

"I should note that there are results. We met in Tula before the New Year to discuss with many of our colleagues, who are now present here, the issues that we considered most urgent, and - I want to repeat this phrase again - there are results," Putin said.