Russian air defense systems destroy Ukrainian drones over Bryansk and Kursk regions

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Kiev at night and in the morning made attempts to attack Russian targets with two drones, but they were destroyed by Russian air defense systems over the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"On August 27, at night and in the morning, the Kiev regime made another attempt at terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation using aircraft-type UAVs. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and destroyed in flight by air defense forces over the territory of the Bryansk and Kursk regions," the statement said.