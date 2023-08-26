Air defense systems wipe out Ukrainian drone over borderline Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has attempted a drone attack on Russian facilities with the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) eliminated by Russian air defense systems over the borderline Bryansk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On August 26, at about 9:45 p.m. Moscow time, another attempt by the Kiev regime to undertake a terrorist attack against facilities in the Russian Federation using a fixed-wing UAV was thwarted. Air defense systems on duty have eliminated the unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansk Region," the military agency said.

According to Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz, the drone attack did not cause any injuries or damage. The emergency services are working on site.