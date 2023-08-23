MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Opinion polls show that 87% of residents of the Zaporozhye Region support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s policies, Yevgeny Balitsky, acting regional governor, said at a meeting with the head of state.

"Those surveyed talk about what Russia is doing in the region, how all that is happening and how social agencies show care to the people," he noted. "Popular support for you as the country’s leader stands at 87% in the Zaporozhye Region <...> and 71% of people support the United Russia party. We are confident that in the elections, United Russia will get the result that it deserves for the work that is being done under your leadership," Balitsky told Putin.

Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10 this year. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, will take part in the nationwide voting for the first time since joining the Russian Federation.