MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with Acting Governor of the Zaporozhye Region Yevgeny Balitsky.

Earlier, the head of state met with Acting Head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik; they discussed the situation in the region and preparations for the September elections.

Balitsky said on August 11 that he intended to present five-year and ten-year regional development plans at his upcoming meeting with the president and asked for his support in the elections.

Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10 this year. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, will take part in the nationwide voting for the first time since joining the Russian Federation.