MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East has destroyed Ukrainian drone control centers near Marfopol and Chervonoye, battlegroup spokesman Oleg Chekhov said.

"Combat unmanned aerial vehicles were used to destroy the Ukrainian armed forces’ drone control centers in the Marfopol and Chervonoye areas," he pointed out.

According to Chekhov, Battlegroup East’s artillery units wiped out a Ukrainian Strela-10 missile system north of the Konstantinovka settlement and enemy units northwest of Nikolskoye. The crews of Russia’s Tor and Osa missile systems shot down two Leleka aircraft-type drones, the spokesman added.