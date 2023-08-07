Rescue drone with independent navigation developed in Russia

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 7. /TASS/. Specialists of Mind company have developed a drone that is independent from satellite navigation systems o account of artificial intelligence, CEO of the developer Mikhail Lipatov told TASS.

"The drone is designed for the completely independent navigation. It may fly in particular underground, in caves; it can be used for search and rescue of people," Lipatov said. "All the tactical operations are performed on board. It was developed subject to neural networks use," the chief executive said.