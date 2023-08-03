Kremlin to release joint statement of Putin, African peace mission on Friday — spokesman

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin will post on the Russian president's official website on August 4 the text of a joint statement that followed Vladimir Putin's July 28 meeting with the leaders of the African peace mission on Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Earlier on Thursday, the text of the joint statement was published by the South African authorities. The document, in particular, recognizes progress achieved on humanitarian issues of the initiative; the parties call for the removal of restrictions on the export of Russian grain and fertilizers.

"Yes, the joint statement will also be published on the Kremlin website tomorrow," Peskov said when asked whether there were plans to post the document on the Russian president’s official website.

Putin met with participants of the African peace mission in late July on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg. Those were the second such talks this summer. The first took place on June 17. Putin noted then, in particular, that Moscow had not refused to negotiate with Kiev and that it was the Ukrainian authorities who dumped the draft agreement initialled in Istanbul in March 2022.

Peskov later said that the leaders agreed to formalize the main parameters of the discussion in a joint written statement. The Russian side prepared its own draft, which was handed over to the South African delegation before their departure from St. Petersburg, and, as the Kremlin spokesman explained, the joint statement should be published by South Africa after having been coordinated.