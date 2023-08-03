US ‘dreams’ about Russia’s strategic defeat nothing more than that

UNITED NATIONS, August 3. /TASS/. The US’ desire to strategically defeat Russia is nothing more than wishful thinking, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said,

"All you are driven by is the aspiration to punish Russia and your unattainable dreams to defeat it strategically," he said during his speech at the UN Security Council addressing the chairman who represents the US this month.

The Russian diplomat also noted that Western countries spend significantly more on supplying the Kiev regime with weapons than on aid to developing countries. "It is hard not to notice that the volume of aid provided by the US and its allies to the countries of the Global South cannot even be compared to what in less than two years the West has allocated for weapons for a ‘proxy war’ with Russia to the last Ukrainian," Polyansky noted. "According to the most conservative calculations, this is 80 bln euros, with the total sum of funds allocated to Ukraine being 165 bln euros. And this is while the OCHA [the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs] has requested $55.2 bln from donors for all humanitarian operations in 2023 and as of now only 24.8% of that amount has been made available. Can you imagine how many good things it would have been possible to do worldwide had the US and its allies spent money on fostering development with the same readiness they are sponsoring wars across the world?"

Earlier, the Politico newspaper reported that Washington may announce another package of military aid to Kiev early next week. The previous package was to the tune of $400 mln.