Russia ready to review Tanzania’s applications for military-technical cooperation — envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. Tanzania is interested in military-technical cooperation with Russia, and Moscow is ready to positively review corresponding applications, Russian Ambassador to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan said on the sidelines of the Russian-African conference of the Valdai discussion club.

"Of course, [Tanzania] has interest in various aspects of military-technical cooperation [with Russia], […] we will always be ready to review applications from our Tanzanian partners favorably," he said.

The diplomat noted Tanzania is primarily interested in education of citizens in Russian military academies and military colleges.

"This year, about 100 Tanzanians were sent to receive education in our military educational facilities at the expense of the Russian side; I believe this number will keep growing every year; because, as per tradition, the interest to Russian education in general and to military education in particular only grows," Avetisyan noted.