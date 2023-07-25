Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia plan to hold summit this year — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will continue work on organizing further meetings and plan to hold a summit in 2023, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts.

"We will continue strenuous efforts to organize further meetings. There are plans to hold another summit of the Russian, Azerbaijani, and Armenian leaders this year," he said, adding that the Russian side suggested a trilateral dialogue between lawmakers be launched.

Apart from that, in his words, the sides agreed to make efforts to resume dialogue between civil societies and experts.

The top Russian diplomat expressed the hope that today’s discussions will give a positive impetus to the negotiating process in other areas. "We think the closest thing at this point is reaching an agreement in the trilateral working group co-chaired by the three countries’ deputy prime ministers, who are tasked with settling concrete issues of unblocking transport connections in the region. In this context, prospects will open up for the implementation of promising transport projects, which have a wide outreach," he said.

According to Lavrov, Moscow is against imposing any agreements on Baku and Yerevan that would not be in their interests. "We hope that negotiations will continue. We understand both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides’ interest in using mediators not only in the person of Russia but others as well. We welcome the desire of those who are sincerely interested in helping Baku and Yerevan reach agreements, who are working on this, like us," he said, warning against attempts to impose these or those agreements "that are not in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani people but are only for loud media headlines guided by geopolitical and domestic considerations.".