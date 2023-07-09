Kiev troops shelled DPR 58 times in past day, civilian killed

DONETSK, July 9. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 58 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Saturday, killing one civilian and injuring five, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Sunday.

"A total of 328 munitions of various types have been fired," the mission said on its Telegram channel.

The attacks were carried out with the use of 155mm and 152mm artillery shells.

One civilian resident of the DPR was reported to have been killed and five were injured. 13 dwellings and two social infrastructure facilities were damaged.

A total of 25 Ukrainian shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day, July 7.