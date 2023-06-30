Biden showing little interest to peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is showing little interest to peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Portugal’s Radio and Television (RTP) media group.

"As for the position of US President Joe Biden and his administration, <…> they have never called for efforts toward a peaceful resolution but voiced criticism when countries of the Global South came out with relevant initiatives, when initiatives were advanced by African countries and by Brazilian President [Luiz Inacio] Lula da Silva," he said.

The top Russian diplomat said earlier that Russia is still ready for talks on Ukraine. According to Lavrov, Russian is ready to hear Western colleagues if they come out with an initiative to discuss ways to decrease tensions with due account of Moscow’s interests. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in turn that talks on Ukraine should be held first of all with Washington.