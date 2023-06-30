Russian majors announce dividend payouts

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Several Russian majors, oil and gas corporations among them, announced the payout of dividends on Friday.

The Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft will pay dividends of 16,665 rubles ($186.20) per each ordinary and preferred share, the company said. It will allocate about 120.8 bln rubles ($1.35 bln) in total for dividends. On July 20, the list of persons eligible to receive dividends will be announced.

At the annual general meeting of Rosneft, shareholders approved the decision to pay final dividends for 2022 in the amount of 17.97 rubles ($0.20) per share, the Russian oil major said. Persons eligible to receive dividends will be determined by July 11. The total amount allocated for 2022 dividend payouts is 406.5 bln ($4.54 bln).

The shareholder meeting of Gazprom Neft approved the recommendation of its Board to pay 2022 dividends of 81.94 rubles ($0.92) per share subject to interim dividends paid earlier (69.78 rubles ($0.78) per share), the Russian oil and gas producer said. The company will therefore allocate a total of 388.4 bln rubles ($4.35 bln), considering interim dividends paid earlier.

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Sistema Holding resolved to pay 2022 year-end dividends of 0.41 rubles ($0.005) per ordinary share, the company said. "The list of persons having the right to receive dividends will be announced by July 19, 2023," Sistema informed.

Shareholders of the Russian oil producer Tatneft approved dividend distributions as of 2022 year-end on the basis of 67.28 rubles ($0.75) per share subject to dividends announced and paid earlier for six and nine months of 2022. Final dividends will therefore total 27.71 rubles ($0.31 per share). Dividends will be paid out to eligible shareholders on July 11.

Stockholders of OGK-2 generating company also resolved to pay 2022 dividends, the energy company said. In total, 6.41 bln rubles ($71.6 mln) will be allocated for dividends.