UAE president tells Putin he supports Russian leadership’s actions over mutiny attempt

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his UAE counterpart, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who voiced his complete support for the Russian leadership’s actions in connections with the June 24 attempted armed rebellion, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

The president of the United Arab Emirates "was interested to hear the views on the situation in Russia in connection with the June 24 attempted mutiny," the Kremlin said. "Having received exhaustive information, the UAE leader expressed his full support for the Russian leadership’s actions."

The phone call was initiated by the UAE side.

Earlier in the day, Putin spoke over the phone with the Iranian president and emir of Qatar, who also expressed support for the Russian leadership’s actions on June 24.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. In one in particular, he claimed that his units had been allegedly attacked, blaming Russia’s military leadership for the incident. In connection with these statements, the Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case over calls for an armed rebellion. The Defense Ministry dismissed the claims about alleged strikes on the "rear camps of the PMC Wagner" as false.

In his address to the nation on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the PMC Wagner’s actions as an armed mutiny and treason.

Later on Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin, after which Wagner halted its advance to Moscow and returned back to its field camps. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the criminal case against the Wagner chief would be dropped, while Prigozhin himself would go to Belarus. Besides, the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute PMC Wagner troops who took part in the mutiny because of their "combat merits.".