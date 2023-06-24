Situation in Kherson region under control of authorities, command - acting governor

GENICHESK, June 24. /TASS/. The situation in the Kherson Region is under the control of the civilian authorities and the military command, Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Saturday.

"The situation in the Kherson Region is under full control of the civilian authorities and the military command. There have been no attempts by individuals or organizations to destabilize the situation in the region," he wrote on Telegram.

Saldo noted that "troops stationed along the line of contact remain in combat positions and continue to successfully hit military equipment provided [to Ukraine] by the West, as well as to promptly and decisively thwart attempted attacks by the Kiev regime."

The acting governor added that the regional authorities continued to take measures to address the consequences of the flooding caused by the collapse of the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). "The water is gone from nearly 60% of the flooded homes. We are working to drain, clean and disinfect the area. People affected by the disaster are receiving payments. The Kherson Region and its people fully support their president," Saldo added.