No specific proposals for contacts with Putin received from EU leaders - Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin heard French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speak about the importance of maintaining contacts with the Russian Federation, but no specific proposals for contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin were made, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RT commenting on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

"We have recently heard statements, including statements by Mr. Scholz and Mr. Macron, that it is crucial to maintain channels of communication with the Russian Federation, including at the highest level. We share this point of view," Peskov said.

"President Putin is ready for all relevant contacts to solve our problems. President Putin is ready to talk. However, no specific proposals have been received yet," the Kremlin spokesman added.