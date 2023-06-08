Russian rescuers evacuate some 300 people from flooded Kherson Region over past day

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has evacuated more than 300 people, including 70 children, from flood-affected districts of the Kherson Region over the past 24 hours following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant’s dam earlier this week, the ministry’s press office reported to journalists on Thursday.

"More than 300 people, including 70 children, have been evacuated from flooded areas over the past day," the press service reported.

According to the news service, an airmobile team of 50 people and 18 pieces of equipment, including ten watercraft, was dispatched to the scene from the ministry’s southern regional emergencies unit.

Kherson Region Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo announced on Wednesday that more than 4,000 people had been already evacuated from the disaster area.

According to Saldo, there were about fifty temporary accommodation facilities in the region for almost 3,000 beds. Also, there is a reserve for another 5,500. Crimea, the Zaporozhye Region as well as other regions were ready to provide temporary accommodation for evacuees.

On June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), presumably from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water.

In Novaya Kakhovka, the water level exceeded 12 meters at one point, but is now receding. There are currently 35 population centers in the flood zone; residents of nearby towns and villages are being evacuated.

The collapse of the hydro plant's dam has caused serious environmental damage. Farmlands along the Dnieper River have been washed away, and there is a risk that the North Crimean Canal will become shallow.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the attack on the Kakhovka HPP as a deliberate act of sabotage by Ukraine. He added that the Kiev regime should bear full responsibility for the consequences.