Number of dead in Bryansk village shelling up to four — governor

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The number of those killed as a result of shelling of the village of Suzemka in Russia’s Bryansk Region has risen to four people, with two more wounded and taken to hospital, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Two more civilians have been found under debris and taken out by now. Unfortunately, both of them died. All in all, two citizens are registered as wounded from actions of Ukrainian nationalists as of now, they have been taken to hospital. <…> Four civilians died," he wrote.

Earlier, Bogomaz reported that a shell hit a residential building in Suzemka, which caused its partial destruction, with two people killed.