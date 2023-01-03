Russia, China to work on restarting air, railway traffic - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. Russia deems it important to work with China on restarting air and railway passenger traffic, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS published on Tuesday.

"We deem it important, considering the developing epidemiological situation, to carry out work with our Chinese partners on gradually restoring air and railway passenger traffic, opening ground checkpoints on the Russian-Chinese state border for passengers, lifting restrictions on mutual trips related to anti-epidemic measures," the senior Russian diplomat said.

In this context, Russia is interested in consistently stepping up humanitarian contacts that play a pivotal role in strengthening mutual understanding of the peoples of both countries, he emphasized.