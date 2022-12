DONETSK, December 18. /TASS/. Another series of explosions has rocked central Donetsk, a TASS correspondent reported from the site on Sunday.

According to the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, the city’s Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts cane under shelling by Ukrainian troops at 04:50 p.m. Moscow time. Eight rockets were fired from Grad multiple rocket launchers.