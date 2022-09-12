Belgorod Region governor urges people in Zhuravlyovka, Nekhoteyevka villages to evacuate

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Monday called on residents of the Zhuravlyovka and Nekhoteyevka villages, who still remain in these settlements, to temporarily leave their homes.

"Today I went to Zhuravlyovka to see the situation on the border myself," he said on Telegram.

"The situation in the village is complicated," he said, but the services, such as the police and border guards, are still in place.

"We continue to persuade people who remain in Zhuravlyovka and Nekhoteyevka to temporarily leave their homes. And we will carry on until we succeed," he said.

Since February 24, the border areas of the Belgorod Region have been repeatedly subjected to shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine. Earlier, Gladkov urged residents not to visit the border villages of Zhuravlyovka and Nekhoteyevka of the Belgorod District and Sereda of the Shebekinsky District until further notice. Since March 23, an emergency situation has been in effect in the villages, while most of the residents were taken to Belgorod.