RBC TV journalist Ilya Doronov to moderate EEF plenary session with Putin - Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Ilya Doronov, a journalist with the RBC TV channel, will moderate the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which is to be held on September 7, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced in an interview with TASS on Sunday.

"This is a representative of the RBC TV channel Ilya Doronov," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked who would moderate the plenary session.

He explained that the RBC TV is a leading economic channel. "And Ilya Doronov himself, he also received TEFI, he is a very talented journalist and media executive," Peskov added.

The spokesman also noted that "the channel has not yet taken part in such events".