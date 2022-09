DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces on Sunday shelled the settlement of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) using Uragan multiple rocket launchers, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) reported.

"The shelling from the Ukrainian direction <...> towards the Makeyevka settlement (in the Kirov district) was recorded: three missiles were fired from BM-27 Uragan MLRS," the mission said on its Telegram channel.