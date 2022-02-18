State of high alert declared in Rostov region over evacuation from Donetsk, Lugansk

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 18. /TASS/. A state of high alert was declared in the southern Russian region of Rostov over the evacuation of civilians from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), the regional government said in a statement on Friday.

"A meeting of the commission on preventing and eradicating emergencies was held in the Rostov regional government. The commission’s meeting adopted a decision to declare a state of high alert across the Rostov region from February 18, 2022," the statement says.