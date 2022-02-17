Russia expects US to seriously study Moscow’s response to Washington’s reply

UNITED NATIONS, February 17. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the United States will study Moscow’s response to Washington’s reply on security guarantees seriously and profoundly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

"We hope that our written reply will be studied seriously and profoundly," the senior Russian diplomat said.

"Stop hysteria"

Russia is hoping that the West will stop hysteria over a purportedly planned attack on Ukraine, Vershinin said.

His comments were broadcast on Rossiya-24 television.

"We are now looking at our partners in Western countries and expect that they will tone down this hysteria regarding Russia’s intentions in the region," he said.

"Ukraine attack"

Some states are ‘helpfully offering’ Russia various military scenarios for attacking Ukraine, but these are just words aiming to hinder the process of the negotiations on security guarantees, Vershinin said.

"Some [parties] are helpfully offering us various military scenarios. The US Secretary of State [Antony Blinken] also engaged in it, naming some provocations as pretexts for attacking Ukraine," the senior diplomat noted.

"The goal is obvious to us - [they] seek to hinder the negotiations on the long-term legally binding security guarantees for our country <…>. We are ready for a serious dialogue, not imitation of it," Vershinin said.