Global demand for Russian Sputnik V jab grows, RDIF CEO says

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian COVID-19 Sputnik V jab is in high demand all over the world due to its high efficiency and safety, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev stated on the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday.

"We definitely see an absolutely excessive demand for the Russian vaccine across the world, and this is due to the fact that it shows the best results both in terms of efficiency and safety," Dmitriev said.

Russian Direct Investment Fund’s CEO noted that the Sputnik V jab’s efficiency was confirmed not only by Russia's estimates. "This is also data from Mexico, Argentina, Hungary and many other countries that use the Russian vaccine," he stressed.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has already been registered in the countries, home to over 3 bln people. The jab efficiency was 97.6% based on the analysis of COVID-19 cases among Russians vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V carried out from December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021. On March 4, the European Medicines Agency launched a rolling review of Sputnik V.