MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Charge D’Affaires Ad Interim in Moscow Vasily Pokotilo has been summoned to Russia’s Foreign Ministry over a Ukrainian consul’s unlawful activity, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"On April 17, Ukraine’s Charge D’Affaires Ad Interim in Russia Vasily Pokotilo was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Russia over the unlawful activity of a consul of Ukraine’s General Consulate in St. Petersburg who was detained on April 16," the statement says.